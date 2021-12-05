SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE opened at $237.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

