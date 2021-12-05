SkinCoin (SKIN) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $47,503.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00229963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.