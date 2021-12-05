SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $28.17

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $29.24. SM Energy shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 37,347 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 359.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 158.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 333,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

