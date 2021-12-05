Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Smart Sand stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 50,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

