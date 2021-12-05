Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $88.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $65.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

