Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,221.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,221 ($15.95) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 2206528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,239.50 ($16.19).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,379 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.16. The stock has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17.

In other news, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

