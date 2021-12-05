Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNMRF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Snam has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.