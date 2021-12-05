Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

SNOW stock opened at $345.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.68. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

