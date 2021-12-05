SnowGem (XSG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001526 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 288.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

