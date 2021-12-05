Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) had its price objective reduced by Fundamental Research from C$1.06 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SSV is a Top Pick,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

CVE:SSV opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. Southern Silver Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$84.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

