Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Boosted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

NYSE LUV opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.60 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

