SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,972,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,893,000 after purchasing an additional 91,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

