SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 217.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 0.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $109.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.