Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 297,174 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.37 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.