Stakinglab (LABX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $398.02 and $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055051 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

