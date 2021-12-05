Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $734.33

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 734.33 ($9.59) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.72). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.56), with a volume of 84,317 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £701.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 734.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 720.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

