Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 132.70%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.