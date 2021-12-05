STARSHIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.49 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and approximately $656,846.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.67 or 0.08397087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,465.75 or 0.98405098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

