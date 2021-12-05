State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,556 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.34% of Western New England Bancorp worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

