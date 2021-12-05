State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 910,699 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 85,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,535,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 638,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.58 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

