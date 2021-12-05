State Street Corp Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.38% of BayCom worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 594,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.96. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.