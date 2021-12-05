State Street Corp Invests $673,000 in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

MESO stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.27. Mesoblast Limited has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

