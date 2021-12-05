State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 14,629 Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 90.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 145,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Strattec Security stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.