State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 870,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 111,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 44.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

