State Street Corp Sells 442,313 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.38% of Assembly Biosciences worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $101.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.