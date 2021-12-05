State Street Corp Takes $791,000 Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of LifeMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at about $958,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 7,400 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Happy David Walters bought 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 110,776 shares of company stock valued at $574,969. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

