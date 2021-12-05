State Street Corp Trims Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,624 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Ames National worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $220.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

