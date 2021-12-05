StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

GASS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.42. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

