Step Hero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $8.10 million and $1.39 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00236732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

