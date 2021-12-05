STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.14. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.