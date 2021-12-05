Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.