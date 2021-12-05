Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.