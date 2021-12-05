Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $35.18 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 5.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

NYSE:JPM opened at $158.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $467.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.