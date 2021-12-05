Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,780 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

