Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.