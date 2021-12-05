Stifel Nicolaus Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $180.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 12-month low of $90.77 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.