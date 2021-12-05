Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $19.00 at MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $31.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after buying an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

