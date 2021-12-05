Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Boston Properties Call Options (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,429 call options on the company. This is an increase of 793% compared to the average volume of 272 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

BXP stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

