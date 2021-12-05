Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.72% from the company’s current price.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $417,791. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

