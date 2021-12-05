StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $88.93 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

