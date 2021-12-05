StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

