StoneX Group Inc. Has $847,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

Shares of ZM opened at $183.92 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.12 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,479 shares of company stock valued at $24,817,946 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.