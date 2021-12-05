StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,814 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 181,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000.

NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $90.96 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

