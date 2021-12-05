Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

INDA opened at $47.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

