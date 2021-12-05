Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in American Express by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 8,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Express by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $155.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.