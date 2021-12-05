Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,521 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $2,089,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $5,019,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $813,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
