Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $101.83 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

