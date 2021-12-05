Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,818 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

