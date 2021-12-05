Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $489,000 Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $21.03.

