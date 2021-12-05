Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 273,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PICB stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

